Mims caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Activated for the first time this season with Elijah Moore (personal) sitting at home, Mims delivered a mixed bag. He threw a key block on Breece Hall's (knee) 62-yard touchdown run but was also tagged with an offensive pass interference penalty while trying to block on a screen pass and had a drop on a ball that was admittedly thrown a bit behind him. Mims will likely remain active in Week 8 against the Patriots as a replacement for either Moore or Corey Davis (knee).