Mims caught one of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

Mims got both hands on a high throw but couldn't secure it to convert on 3rd-and-7 in the second quarter, forcing the Jets to punt in Bills territory. He remained a non-factor for most of the afternoon but made a big play down the stretch, securing a 12-yard catch to convert a third down deep in Buffalo territory. That conversion allowed New York to run more valuable time off the clock late in the fourth quarter before Greg Zuerlein kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal. Mims' four targets were actually good for second on the team behind Garrett Wilson's nine, but Corey Davis' (knee) expected return after the Week 10 bye will likely lead to a reduction in Mims' already limited role.