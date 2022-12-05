site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Denzel Mims: One target in Week 13
Mims didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.
The only ball thrown Mims' way was a deep jump ball along the sidelines. It hit him in the hands but he failed to come down with it. His struggles with drops will continue to limit Mims' value moving forward.
