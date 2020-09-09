Coach Adam Gase said Mims (hamstring) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mims was sidelined for much of August due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to have managed to return to full health ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Bills. Fellow wideout Breshad Perriman (knee) will also practice in full. The rookie second-round pick could still push for the Jets' No. 3 receiver spot early in his career, but Mims' lengthy absence during training camp could set the stage for veteran wideout Chris Hogan (undisclosed) to begin the season in a starting role alongside Perriman and Jamison Crowder (lower leg).