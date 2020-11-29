Mims caught four of eight targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Mims tied Breshad Perriman for the team lead in targets and catches while coming up 12 receiving yards short of Perriman's team-leading total. The rookie second-round pick is still searching for his first career touchdown heading into a Week 13 home date with the Raiders, but Mims has now topped 60 yards in each of the past three games. He also recorded a tackle for the second time in the past three weeks, as New York's turnover-prone offense has frequently forced its players to turn into defenders following fumbles and interceptions.