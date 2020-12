Mims hauled in two of three targets for 40 yards and also caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Mims isn't exactly lighting it up, but the rookie second-round pick has carved out a prominent role in New York's underwhelming passing attack, totaling at least 40 receiving yards in all six of his games. He's still in search of his first career touchdown heading into a Week 14 trip to Seattle.