Mims (hamstrings) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mims practiced fully Wednesday, was listed as limited Thursday and then sat out practice altogether Friday. The 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will thus have his pro debut delayed until at least Week 2. As a result, Chris Hogan figures to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver Sunday behind Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder.