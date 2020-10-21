Mims (hamstring) is expected to handle team reps during Wednesday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Mims, who practiced with the scout team last week, looks set to ramp up his workload in preparation for tentatively making his NFL debut versus the Bills on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said there's "a chance" Mims will be active Week 7, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, a hint that what the rookie second-round pick is able to do in practice will determine his game-time availability. The Jets haven't yet officially moved Mims back to the 53-man roster.