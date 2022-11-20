Mims caught two of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.

The first pass thrown to Mims was a blatant drop, but he redeemed himself with a 34-yard catch down the sideline in the second quarter to set up a field goal for New York's only points of the game. Mims led the team in targets and accounted for nearly half of Zach Wilson's 77 passing yards as the Jets put forth an abhorrent performance on offense. If Corey Davis (knee) is ready to play in Week 12 against the Bears, Mims will likely be relegated to a depth role, as the 2020 second-round pick hasn't done enough in Davis' absence to prove he deserves to keep starting.