Mims has a chance at remaining in the lineup even after Corey Davis (knee) returns, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that he feels like "something switched" in Mims a few weeks ago and that the wide receiver could stay in the lineup even when Corey Davis comes back from his knee injury. Mims appears to have surpassed Elijah Moore on the depth chart and has produced 80 receiving yards on three catches over the last two games.