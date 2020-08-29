Mims (hamstring) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
With the season less than two weeks away, it's becoming increasingly clear the 2020 second-round pick could struggle to be a factor for the Jets early on. Saturday's practice marks a two-week stretch in which the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has missed time thanks to a hamstring injury, although Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Mims was able to run on the side field. Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and Vyncint Smith (abdomen) have also missed time throughout training camp leaving just Jamison Crowder as the only healthy pass catcher among the top four on the Jets depth chart.