Mims caught three of four targets for 43 yards in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over Atlanta.

Mims exploited some soft coverage late in the first half, getting free for a 27-yard gain to set up a Jets field goal just before halftime. New York's 2020 second-round pick hasn't noticeably stood out in a positive or negative way through two preseason games, which shows why Mims remains on the roster bubble heading into Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.