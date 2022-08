Mims caught two of five targets for 25 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Mims was slightly more productive than Jeff Smith (one catch on two targets for 20 yards), but neither wide receiver did much to separate from the other in the battle for the fifth spot on the depth chart. Based on reports out of training camp and Smith's special teams prowess, that spot remains his to lose over Mims heading into New York's second preseason game, Aug. 22 against Atlanta.