Mims (hamstring) is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mims has been cleared to practice, but he will still need some time to get up to game speed after being sidelined since early August by his bothersome hamstring. The rookie second-rounder out of Baylor should get the opportunity to climb the wide receiver depth chart quickly once he's ready for game action, but it makes sense for New York to bring Mims along slowly after his extensive absence. He still needs to be activated off IR before he's even eligible for game action.