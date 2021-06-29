Mims will need to improve his play inside the numbers to earn a starting spot on the outside, according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, DJ Bien-Aime II of the New York Daily News reports. "(Mims) plays big on the outside. He's got the length and the radius," LaFleur said. "We're gonna get him playing better inside the numbers."

By "inside the numbers", LaFleur means shorter routes over the middle such as slants and crosses, which are the bread and butter of LaFleur's West Coast offensive scheme. Mims was drafted in the second round in 2020 predominantly for the field-stretching ability he showed at Baylor, and while he's probably the Jets' top deep threat, Mims will need to round out his game to earn the starting spot opposite Corey Davis over rookie Elijah Moore and veteran addition Keelan Cole. An illness capped Mims' reps during the spring, but he still has plenty of time to state his case throughout camp and preseason.