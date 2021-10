Mims will be active Sunday against the Titans, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Mims was a healthy scratch the past two games despite Jamison Crowder (groin) being sidelined, but the 2020 second-round pick will be active for Week 4. Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith are each sidelined with a concussion, but Mims may not have a significant offensive role with Crowder trending toward playing Sunday.