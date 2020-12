Mims (personal) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Mims tended to a family matter in Texas and thus had to leave the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. As a result, he won't be eligible to suit up for the Jets' Week 14 contest. Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman (shoulder) are in line to head the team's wideout corps this weekend.