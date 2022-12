Mims (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mims had only four days to clear concussion protocol after suffering the brain injury in Sunday's 21-19 loss to Detroit. The good news for the Jets is that Corey Davis is back in the lineup, joining Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios to form a talented and varied WR group. Mims' next chance to play will be Jan. 1 at Seattle.