Jets' Denzel Mims: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Mims (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Prior to being evaluated for a concussion, Mims caught one of his two targets for 13 yards. The wideout will now look to gain clearance to play in advance of Thursday's contest against the Jaguars.
