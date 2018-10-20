Burnett was activated from the Jets' practice squad Saturday.

Burnett joins the team's active roster with veteran Terrelle Pryor (groin) getting released in a corresponding move. New York has expressed interest in bringing Pryor back once he heals up in a couple weeks, so Burnett's stay on the roster could be short-lived. Still, the undrafted free agent could offer a sliver of short-term value since he has chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold from their college days at USC and the Jets are shorthanded at the wide receiver position with Pryor gone and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined.

