Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches all four Week 8 targets
Burnett caught all four of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Burnett's excellent chemistry with former college teammate Sam Darnold was on display, as the undrafted rookie led New York in receiving yards. His most impressive play was a 29-yard catch on a jump ball that hit cornerback Kyle Fuller in the hands before being corralled by Burnett. With Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson both battling ankle injuries, Burnett's likely earned himself some more offensive snaps for the Week 9 tilt in Miami.
