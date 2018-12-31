Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches five to cap rookie season
Burnett caught all five of his targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England. He finishes his rookie campaign with 10 catches for 143 yards.
Burnett racked up just more than half of his season production in this game, so it will serve as a nice start to his audition for a depth role with the Jets next season. Called up from the practice squad after latching on as an undrafted free agent, Burnett's biggest selling point is his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold from their days at USC.
