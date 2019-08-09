Burnett caught all four of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening loss to the Giants.

Burnett did his damage near the line of scrimmage, but at least he was getting open. While the second-year receiver out of USC is known for his chemistry with starting quarterback Sam Darnold, all four of his catches in this one came courtesy of backup Trevor Siemian.

