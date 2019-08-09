Jets' Deontay Burnett: Four catches to open preseason
Burnett caught all four of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening loss to the Giants.
Burnett did his damage near the line of scrimmage, but at least he was getting open. While the second-year receiver out of USC is known for his chemistry with starting quarterback Sam Darnold, all four of his catches in this one came courtesy of backup Trevor Siemian.
More News
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Signs contract tender with Jets•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Receives contract tender•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches five to cap rookie season•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: In line for elevated role•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Held without catch in Week 16•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Healthy inactive•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Newton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...