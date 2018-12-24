Burnett failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.

Burnett made a spectacular one-handed grab behind the end zone on one of the balls thrown his way, but he was well out of bounds while doing so. The undrafted free agent out of USC is buried deep down the Jets' depth chart, but his chemistry with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold could allow Burnett to stick around with the team moving forward.