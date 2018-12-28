Jets' Deontay Burnett: In line for elevated role
Burnett will have an increased role in the offense Sunday in New England with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) out of the lineup, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
An undrafted rookie, Burnett made an impact Week 8 with Robby Anderson and Enunwa sidelined, reeling in all four passes from Sam Darnold for 61 yards. Clearly, Burnett will have a similar opportunity this time around, but Anderson, Chris Herndon and Elijah McGuire have better odds to profit due to their respective places in the offense
