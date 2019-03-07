Jets' Deontay Burnett: Receives contract tender
Burnett, an exclusive-rights free agent, has been tendered by the Jets, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Burnett appeared in five games for the Jets last season, seeing all 128 of his snaps on offense and ultimately catching 10 of 15 targets for 143 yards, including three catches of at least 20 yards. He has to sit out of football is he doesn't sign the tender, so the USC product and former collegiate teammate of QB Sam Darnold is effectively set to compete for a depth role in the Jets' underwhelming receiving corps this offseason.
More News
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches five to cap rookie season•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: In line for elevated role•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Held without catch in Week 16•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Healthy inactive•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: No catches in Week 9•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches all four Week 8 targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.