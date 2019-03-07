Burnett, an exclusive-rights free agent, has been tendered by the Jets, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Burnett appeared in five games for the Jets last season, seeing all 128 of his snaps on offense and ultimately catching 10 of 15 targets for 143 yards, including three catches of at least 20 yards. He has to sit out of football is he doesn't sign the tender, so the USC product and former collegiate teammate of QB Sam Darnold is effectively set to compete for a depth role in the Jets' underwhelming receiving corps this offseason.