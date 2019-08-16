Jets' Deontay Burnett: Scores TD in preseason Week 2
Burnett caught two of three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.
Burnett looks to be playing his way onto the Jets' roster, and he bolstered his case with a nine-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. New York's receiving corps has a clear-cut top three in Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder, but Burnett could be the guy called upon to step up should any member of that trio suffer an injury.
More News
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Four catches to open preseason•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Signs contract tender with Jets•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Receives contract tender•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Catches five to cap rookie season•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: In line for elevated role•
-
Jets' Deontay Burnett: Held without catch in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...