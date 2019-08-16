Burnett caught two of three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.

Burnett looks to be playing his way onto the Jets' roster, and he bolstered his case with a nine-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. New York's receiving corps has a clear-cut top three in Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder, but Burnett could be the guy called upon to step up should any member of that trio suffer an injury.