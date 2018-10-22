Burnett caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

This was a forgettable day for most of the Jets, but Burnett created an unforgettable memory for himself by hauling in his first NFL catch. With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) likely to miss another couple weeks, Burnett should see a few snaps against the Bears in Week 8. Whether he can translate those snaps into meaningful production is a different matter.