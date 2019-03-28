Jets' Deontay Burnett: Signs contract tender with Jets
Burnett signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Jets on Thursday.
Burnett appeared in five games as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and could continue to work his way up the depth chart with the Jets. As things sit he appears on the fringe of the roster and will need a quality camp and some special teams contributions to earn himself a Week 1 spot.
