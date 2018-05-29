Coach Todd Bowles indicated Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate Smith (knee) practicing until training camp, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Smith continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that landed him on injured reserve for all of the 2017 campaign. A second-round selection in 2015, he's never been close to living up to the billing, totaling 10 total catches over the first two seasons of his career. It's unclear how stable his roster spot is with the Jets entering 2018, but a good training camp showing would certainly help his cause.