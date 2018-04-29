Jets' Dimitri Flowers: Joins Jets as UDFA

Flowers signed with the Jets on Sunday,Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Flowers was the top-ranked fullback in the draft before going undrafted. The 6-foot-2 Oklahoma University product was a lethal receiver out of the backfield in college, hauling in 54 catches for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. Flowers' versatility and athleticism could earn him a role in the offense.