Edwards rushed nine times for 42 yards and caught his only target for 21 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

Edwards didn't log a touch until halfway through the third quarter but played well once he got into the game. The rookie running back is a contender to land on the Jets' practice squad after signing with the team in April as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, but he's unlikely to earn a roster spot over Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Daivs (ankle) or Kene Nwangwu (calf), the last two of which got banged up Saturday with injuries that are expected to be minor.