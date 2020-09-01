Moncrief officially signed his contract with the Jets on Monday, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.
It was reported Saturday that Moncrief was expected to join the Jets and this news seals the deal. The veteran passed COVID-19 protocols, and will be added to a thin receiving room that has seen Breshad Perriman (knee), Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith (abdomen) all deal with injury. Moncrief combined for eight games last season with the Panthers and Steelers and supplied just four receptions for 18 yards.