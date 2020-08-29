Moncrief is expected to sign a contract with the Jets on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moncrief must pass COVID-19 protocols, but otherwise this looks like a done deal. The Jets wide receiver depth chart looks more like an infirmary as of late with the likes of Breshad Perriman (knee), Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith (abdomen) all missing time throughout training camp so it's entirely possible Moncrief could step in and play relevant offensive snaps for the team Week 1. That being said, Moncrief is essentially one year removed from seeing any sort of meaningful playing time in an NFL game having played in a combined eight games last season with the Panthers and Steelers to the tune of just four receptions for 18 yards.