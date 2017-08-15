Jets' Doug Middleton: Getting second opinion on injury
The Jets are getting a second opinion on Middleton's (pectoral) injury, but he is still expected to miss an extended period of time.
Middleton tore his pectoral muscle, so regardless of the second opinion he is still in line for a lengthy absence. He was serving primarily as a depth corner and special team's player prior to sustaining the injury.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...