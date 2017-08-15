Play

The Jets are getting a second opinion on Middleton's (pectoral) injury, but he is still expected to miss an extended period of time.

Middleton tore his pectoral muscle, so regardless of the second opinion he is still in line for a lengthy absence. He was serving primarily as a depth corner and special team's player prior to sustaining the injury.

