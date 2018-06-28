Jets' Doug Middleton: Impresses at minicamp
Middleton was impressive at the Jets' mandatory minicamp this month, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Middleton hasn't done much in the league since going undrafted in 2016, only seeing action in four games his rookie season before missing the entirety of the 2017 campaign on injured reserve with a pectoral issue. Now healthy, there's an opportunity for him to carve out a modest role in the Jets secondary this summer if he continues to impress.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017