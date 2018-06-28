Middleton was impressive at the Jets' mandatory minicamp this month, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Middleton hasn't done much in the league since going undrafted in 2016, only seeing action in four games his rookie season before missing the entirety of the 2017 campaign on injured reserve with a pectoral issue. Now healthy, there's an opportunity for him to carve out a modest role in the Jets secondary this summer if he continues to impress.

