Jets' Doug Middleton: Misses practice Wednesday
Middleton did not participate in practice Wednesday due to knee an finger injuries.
Middleton's finger injury dates back to last week, but his knee injury represents a new occurrence. The third-year safety has not missed a game this season despite injury problems, recording 11 tackles (10 solo) Thursday against the Browns. His resignation on Friday's injury report should provide a clearer picture of his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If he can't go, Terrence Brooks could receive the start if Marcus Maye (foot) remains out.
