Jets' Doug Middleton: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Middleton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Minnesota with a shoulder injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Middleton earned the start in Week 7 with Marcus Maye (thumb) out. With the veteran nursing a shoulder issue, the Jets will turn to their last remaining safety option in Terrence Brooks. More word on Middleton should surface following Sunday's game.
