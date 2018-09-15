Middleton (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Middleton played all 70 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Lions while Marcus Maye (foot) sat out. Maye is listed as doubtful for Week 2, which makes Middleton's availability even more important. Despite the designation, the 24-year-old was a full participant in Friday's practice. If he can't go, however, expect the Jets to move Terrence Brooks to starting free safety opposite Jamal Adams.

