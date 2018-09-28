Jets' Doug Middleton: Questionable for Sunday
Middleton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Middleton logged an impressive performance in the Jets' Week 3 loss to Cleveland, but has been nursing knee and finger injuries since then. The third-year safety could be a game-time decision, but his presence would be a huge boost for Gang Green's secondary with Marcus Maye (foot) also considered questionable.
