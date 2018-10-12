Middleton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Middleton began the week with no issues but was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday to earn the questionable tag. Starting safety Marcus Maye (ankle) is also listed as questionable while cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are doubtful and have been ruled out respectively.