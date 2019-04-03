Jets' Doug Middleton: Signs ERFA tender
Middleton (pectoral) signed his exclusive right free agent tender with the Jets on Tuesday.
Middleton spent the final nine games of the season on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral against the Vikings. The 25-year-old also missed the 2017 season after tearing the opposite pectoral muscle, and it remains unclear where he is currently at in his recovery.
