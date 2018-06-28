Middleton (pectoral) impressed the Jets' coaching staff during mandatory minicamp this month, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Middleton hasn't done much since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2016, appearing in four games during his inaugural campaign before spending the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Now healthy, there's an opportunity for Middleton to carve out a modest role in the New York secondary this summer if he continues to turn heads in training camp.

