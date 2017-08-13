Play

Middleton left Saturday's preaseaon game against the Titans with a pectoral issue, Andy Vasquez of the Record reports.

Middleton will undergo testing to determine the exact nature of the injury and how severe the issue is. He had three tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed before leaving the game.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories