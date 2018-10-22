Jets' Doug Middleton: Tears pectoral Sunday
Middleton tore his pectoral muscle Sunday and is out for the season, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Middleton tore his pectoral muscle last year, resulting in season ending injured reserve. This year's injury is to the opposite muscle. He'll likely revert to IR in the coming days, meaning the Jets are down to just two healthy safeties. Look for Terrance Brooks to start alongside Jamal Adams now that Middleton and Marcus Maye (thumb) are both sidelined.
