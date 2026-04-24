Did the Jets need a tight end? No. Did they take the best pass-catching tight end prospect in the 2026 draft, anyway? Yes. Yes, they did.

Kenyon Sadiq touched down in New York with the 16th overall pick. The Oregon Duck is coming off a breakout year in 2025, catching 51 passes for 560 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

Kenyon Sadiq NFL Draft profile: Dynamic playmaker with rare traits but real questions ahead of Round 1 Dave Richard

The stats aren't dazzling (except for the touchdowns, those are pretty cool), but the athletic profile is. He's blessed with very good speed (4.39 in the 40-yard dash) and very good foot quickness to change direction for his size (6-3 and 247 pounds). He is much more like a wide receiver because of his speed -- that and he's not yet a polished blocker. Pulling away from defenders with his first few steps could be problematic because it takes him a few steps to get to his top speed, and he has to learn to trust his hands and stop bringing balls into his body, which led to some drops in college (technically had six drops on 67 targets last year but one came on a Hail Mary ricochet drop, so it's more like five, which is still not super).

I felt all along that Sadiq was a talented prospect who needed good coaching to maximize his traits. I am nervous about that happening with the Jets, at least this season.

The good news? Jets playcaller Frank Reich has an established track record of getting a lot of production out of his tight ends, and Sadiq has a clear pathway to being the Jets' No. 2 target-getter behind Garrett Wilson. Geno Smith, the Jets' starter in 2026, will probably have eyes for Sadiq as a short-area target as well. And, because of his potential, Sadiq does have long-term appeal. Naturally, the Jets could have new coaches -- and a new quarterback -- in 2027, both of which might wind up helping Sadiq's long-term profile.

It's reasonable to roll the dice on Sadiq as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2026. I would rather chance it with Isaiah Likely and probably Jake Ferguson, but he's in that low-end mix. That'll mean he'll get picked in the middle rounds in redraft leagues, maybe closer to Round 10 if it's non-PPR.

And because Sadiq's long-term outlook can't be any worse than his short-term outlook, expect Fantasy managers to target him in long-term formats. He's going to settle in the top half of the first round of rookie-only drafts, probably after most of the top wide receivers. Sadiq will also be a solid mid-round pick in all keeper leagues.

It's unlikely Sadiq's arrival will have a major impact on Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall. Both should pick up a lot of work this year while Sadiq learns the pro game. It's a death sentence for Mason Taylor's potential to be helpful in Fantasy, however, and it probably means Adonai Mitchell will be relegated to a couple of deep targets each week, making him unreliable for Fantasy.