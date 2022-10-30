site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-duane-brown-active-vs-new-england | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Duane Brown: Active vs. New England
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2022
at
11:45 am ET
•
1 min read
Brown (shoulder) is active Week 8 against the Patriots.
Brown has been dealing with a shoulder issue on and off during the month of October, but a steady week of practice participation will ultimately clear the way for him to resume his role as the starting left tackle for the
Jets.
More News
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read