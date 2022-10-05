Brown (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Brown's participation in practice means the Jets now have a 21-day window to activate him before they would have to leave him on their injured reserve list for the remainder of the season. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he won't reveal who is starting on the offensive line Week 5 versus Miami until gameday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the five-time Pro Bowler start at left tackle right away, provided he's ready to go.