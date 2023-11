The Jets designated Brown (shoulder/hip) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It opens the 38-year-old's 21-day practice window, and Brown will practice Thursday. Brown started the first two games of the season for the Jets, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest, but he's been out ever since. Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell started at the tackle spots for the Jets last week against the Giants.