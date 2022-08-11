Brown will sign a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 36-year-old should help bolster New York's depleted offensive line after presumptive starting right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a likely season-ending fractured right kneecap in practice Monday. Brown, who earned the fifth Pro-Bowl nod of his career while starting all 17 games for Seattle last season, has only played left tackle over the course of his 15-year-career. Therefore, it's likely that the Jets will now look for either George Fant or Conor McDermott to step in at right tackle.